How to get Peacock Premium for free right before the Tokyo Olympics
Is this Peacock's time to shine?
Whereas Disney+ had The Mandalorian, Apple TV+ had The Morning Show (then the critical darling Ted Lasso), and HBO Max had, at last, delivered the much-delayed Friends reunion, NBC's streaming platform Peacock has so far been playing catch-up in terms of compelling content to entice viewers to subscribe to yet another platform in a crowded space. It has already produced a spate of wholly watchable series like Girls5eva, We Are Lady Parts, and Rutherford Falls, but with NBC owning U.S. broadcast rights to the Olympic games through 2032, it's only natural that the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics will be Peacock's chance to flex its feathers.
NBC has announced that Peacock will stream live coverage of major events every morning at its Olympics-dedicated page, including U.S. Gymnastics and Track and Field. Most of the platform's Olympics content will be watchable via Peacock's ad-supported free plan, but if you want to watch U.S. Men's Basketball, you'll need Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month. Yet there's actually a way to get Peacock Premium for free right now: The streamer has created a bundle with Winc, the wine subscription company, to give shoppers three months of Peacock Premium for free when they buy their first box of wine for $29.95.
Buy it! Winc x Peacock bundle, $29.95 at winc.com
To get the bundle, only first-time customers of Winc's personalized wine delivery will receive the redeemable code for three months of Peacock Premium after they purchase their first box of Winc's wines. Winc determines the wines to send customers from its Palate Profile Quiz, but shoppers can also build their own boxes and select from Winc's full roster.
The company has also created three bundles themed to Peacock's content, such as a "Back to Reality Pack" for fans of The Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules; a "Feel-Good Pack" catered to Friday Night Lights and Bridesmaids watchers; and a "LMAO Pack" for Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and Girls5eva viewers (although it's currently sold out). While Peacock Premium is the only way for viewers to stream U.S. Men's Basketball during this Olympics, it also gives subscribers access to all the platform's original content after the games end in August.
With the Olympics coming up this week, there's no time like now to start watching Peacock. Shop Winc and Peacock's wine bundle at winc.com — just don't call it Peacock and chill.
