How to get Peacock Premium for free right before the Tokyo Olympics

NBC has announced that Peacock will stream live coverage of major events every morning at its Olympics-dedicated page, including U.S. Gymnastics and Track and Field. Most of the platform's Olympics content will be watchable via Peacock's ad-supported free plan, but if you want to watch U.S. Men's Basketball, you'll need Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month. Yet there's actually a way to get Peacock Premium for free right now: The streamer has created a bundle with Winc, the wine subscription company, to give shoppers three months of Peacock Premium for free when they buy their first box of wine for $29.95.