Geraldo Rivera quits Fox News after being 'fired' from The Five

After more than two decades on the network, Geraldo Rivera is severing ties with Fox News.

Rivera, who announced his departure from The Five late last week, offered more details in a video shared on Twitter Thursday. Filming on a boat off the coast of Jones Beach, Rivera revealed that he quit his position as Fox News correspondent-at-large.

"So it doesn't look like I'm gonna be on The Five," Rivera says in the video, then corrects: "I mean, I'm not gonna be on The Five. I've been fired from The Five, and as a result of that I quit Fox. I'll have more to say about that on Fox & Friends tomorrow morning."

The 79-year old journalist previously cited "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences" as the reason for his exit. Speaking to the Associated Press, he said that while it was his personal decision to leave, management "didn't race after me to say, 'Geraldo, please come back.'" His final scheduled appearance is on Friday, June 30.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 26: Geraldo Rivera attends the Friars Club gala honoring Tracy Morgan with the Entertainment Icon Award at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on May 26, 2022 in New York City.

"It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy," Rivera wrote in a June 21 tweet, acknowledging his position as one of the "liberal" hosts of The Five.

Two days later, Rivera wrote that he was "unsure" about his next career move, and followed up with a shirtless photo captioned, "80 year old contemplating retirement." He added, "I am 80 and I've been doing this for 52 years. The problem with retiring though is my restless energy when it concerns issues important to the American people. I feel the need to speak out, as long as some people want to listen."

Rivera joined Fox News in 2001, where he spent his tenure serving as a war correspondent, weekend anchor, and host of the Fox Nation series Cops: All Access. As a member of the roundtable cast of The Five, Rivera found his biggest audience yet. Along with Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., Rivera was made an official member of The Five in 2022. Rivera has at times been a combative figure on the talk show, which grapples with various current events, political issues, and pop culture news. His long career in broadcasting previously included stints at CNBC and ABC News, as well as his self-titled talk show, which ran for 11 years beginning in 1987.

