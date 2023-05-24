The veteran actor was known for his portrayal of Major Slater, the father of Mario Lopez's A.C. Slater, on Saved by the Bell, among other roles.

Gerald Castillo, Saved by the Bell and General Hospital actor, dies at 90

Gerald Castillo, the veteran actor who starred on Saved by the Bell and General Hospital, died May 4 at his home in Houston, his longtime wife Dayna Quinn-Castillo confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 90.

The thespian began his career on stages across New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles, performing opposite the likes of Rita Moreno and Sherman Hemsley. On the screen, Castillo was best known for his role as Major Slater, the stern father of A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), on sitcom Saved by the Bell and Judge Davis Wagner on General Hospital.

Castillo also appeared in a string of high-profile TV series, including The Jeffersons, M*A*S*H, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hill Street Blues, Simon and Simon, and All in the Family, among others. His film credits include Delta Force 2, Through Naked Eyes, Above Suspicion, State of Emergency, The Crackdown, and Kinjite: Forbidden Subjects.

Gerald Castillo and Mario Lopez on 'Saved by the Bell' Gerald Castillo and Mario Lopez on 'Saved by the Bell' | Credit: NBC

Castillo retired from acting in 2012, but he regularly directed productions at the Santa Paula Theatre Center. He was a "charismatic and insightful director who would jingle the change in his pocket while he pondered a scene, then leap onto the stage to work out the blocking or whisper in an actor's ear," his wife told THR.

Along with his longtime wife, Castillo is survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.