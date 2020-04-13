Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos says he tested positive for coronavirus

Image zoom

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Monday, Stephanopoulos announced his diagnosis on the ABC morning show. The news comes nearly two weeks after his wife, actress and author Ali Wentworth, confirmed she tested positive for COVID-19.

On April 1, Wentworth shared a post on Instagram detailing her symptoms as "High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest." She added that she's quarantined herself from her family in hope of preventing the virus from spreading to Stephanopoulos and their two daughters, with whom she shares a New York home.

In contrast, Stephanopoulos said Monday that he has been "basically asymptomatic." "I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," said Stephanopoulos, who has been working from home for the past month or so. "I’m feeling great." He added that the only thing he's really noticed was some back pain and a diminished sense of taste at one point.

