George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth share their very different experiences with coronavirus

Good Morning America type TV Show network ABC genre News Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth have both had coronavirus, but their experiences with the illness were very different.

During Tuesday's episode of the at-home version of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the couple video-called in with an update on how they're doing. While Wentworth, who was diagnosed a couple of weeks ago, suffered some pretty severe symptoms and was bedridden for 16 days, her husband — who announced his diagnosis on the ABC morning show Monday — has so far been asymptomatic. Indeed, even the technician testing him was surprised his results came back positive. "It’s funny, which is very indicative of our lives," Wentworth told Kimmel. "I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, sweating, achy, and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now, and George gets it and he has no symptoms."

Wentworth did however put her bedroom isolation to good use and binged her way through all seven seasons of Mad Men. “In my delirium I thought I was married to Jon Hamm," she said. Meanwhile, Stephanopoulos has been working from home, allowing his kids to encourage him to watch Love Island Australia and trying to stop the dogs from interfering too much with his broadcasts when they spot a squirrel in the yard and go crazy trying to get to them while he's filming live from his dinning room.

Watch the video above.

Watch EW's new daily series, Last Night's Late Night, every morning on Quibi.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

Related content: