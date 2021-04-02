George Segal's final episode of The Goldbergs to air Wednesday

The actor, who died in March, played Pops on the ABC comedy for 8 seasons.

Make sure you have some tissues on standby come Wednesday night because The Goldbergs is saying goodbye to one of its own.

The final episode featuring series star George Segal, who died March 23, will air April 7 on ABC. The actor played Pops on all eight seasons of the comedy — father to Wendi McLendon-Covey's Beverly Goldberg, and sage advice-giver, and best friend, and sometimes partner-in-crime to his on-screen grandkids played by Sean Giambrone (Adam), Hayley Orrantia (Erica), and Troy Gentile (Barry).

The episode, which is being promoted in a new video (below), will be followed by a 45-second tribute from ABC and Sony Pictures Television.

The Goldbergs airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

