George R.R. Martin reveals his least favorite Game of Thrones scene across 8 seasons

Game of Thrones type TV Show network HBO Where to watch Close Streaming Options

George R.R. Martin has a least favorite scene in Game of Thrones, and it's probably not one that you'd expect.

In my new book Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon, the Song of Ice and Fire saga author candidly discusses many aspects of HBO's hit series. He has high praise for many elements of the epic adaptation (such as the show's staging of Ned Stark's death and the Red Wedding), but occasionally he's critical as well.

Martin reveals that his least favorite scene came in the show's first season, when the production struggled with a budget that was very large for 2011 (roughly $6 million per episode), but still not large enough to stage many elements of his grand fantasy vision.

Image zoom Helen Sloan/HBO

″Where we really fell down in terms of budget was my least favorite scene in the entire show, in all eight seasons: King Robert goes hunting,″ Martin says. ″Four guys walking on foot through the woods carrying spears and Robert is giving Renly s—. In the books, Robert goes off hunting, we get word he was gored by a boar, and they bring him back and he dies. So I never did [a hunting scene]. But I knew what a royal hunting party was like. There would have been a hundred guys. There would have been pavilions. There would have been huntsmen. There would have been dogs. There would have been horns blowing — that's how a king goes hunting! He wouldn't have just been walking through the woods with three of his friends holding spears hoping to meet a boar. But at that point, we couldn't afford horses or dogs or pavilions."

This is probably not a choice the show's fans would have picked, but it's one that makes perfect sense given Martin's love of medieval history and — given his own experience as a former TV writer — his history of having to fight against budget constraints.

Here's the scene in the show:

Thrones had a far more generous budget in its later seasons, though there were still some financial struggles in season 2 when the show staged the Battle of the Blackwater.

Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon will be released Tuesday, Oct. 6, and tells the inside story of making Thrones from its earliest meetings to the airing of its final season. The book is available for preorder.

Related content:

Episode Recaps Previous The most memorable shipper moments of 2019 By Samantha Highfill

The 30 most shocking TV moments of 2019 By EW Staff

See photos of the Game of Thrones cast celebrating their last Emmys together By Tyler Aquilina

See the best Game of Thrones moments from Comic-Con 2019 By Nick Romano

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke's adorable friendship, on and off the Game of Thrones set By Tyler Aquilina

All the times Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa had a mini-Game of Thrones reunion By Tyler Aquilina

The 10 best couples on Game of Thrones (and 3 dishonorable mentions) By Tyler Aquilina

See all of EW's epic Game of Thrones covers By Jessica Derschowitz

Game of Thrones: 14 never-before-released final season photos By James Hibberd

All the Game of Thrones seasons, ranked By Darren Franich

Look back at the biggest Game of Thrones cameos By Derek Lawrence

Check out HBO's new Game of Thrones season 8 merch By EW Staff

S8 E3 Recap Game of Thrones recap of Winterfell battle: A dark, epic bloodbath By James Hibberd

See Game of Thrones stars with and without their beards By Jillian Sederholm

11 of the best Game of Thrones gifts for diehard fans By Alex Warner

S8 E1 Recap Game of Thrones season 8 premiere recap: Jon finds out By James Hibberd

Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness breaks down the best hair on Game of Thrones By Piya Sinha-Roy

25 of TV's best opening credit sequences By EW Staff

See Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner at Game of Thrones premieres through the years By Lauren Morgan

See all the stars at the Game of Thrones premiere after-party By EW Staff

See all the Game of Thrones stars at the season 8 premiere By James Hibberd

Valar morghulis: 20 Game of Thrones stars look back on their character deaths By Nick Romano

Game of Thrones storyboard artist breaks down the death of Jon Snow By Christian Holub Next