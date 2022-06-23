The Song of Ice and Fire author also revealed the working title for the project: Snow.

Jon Snow may know nothing, but the man who played him for eight seasons has a head full of ideas.

Game of Thrones mastermind George R.R. Martin confirmed in a blog post Thursday that Kit Harington, the actor who made his name portraying the King in the North on the hit HBO series, is the driving force behind the potential sequel that was first reported last week.

"Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development," Martin wrote on his personal website, noting that the working title for the series is Snow.

And yes, Martin said, "It was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us." (On that note, he was confirming a revelation by Harington's Thrones costar Emilia Clarke, who recently told BBC News that the project was "created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up.")

"I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific," Martin said. He also clarified that he is involved with Snow, as he is with the various other Game of Thrones spin-offs.

Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' | Credit: HBO

"Kit's team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/ consultants to hammer out the show," Martin wrote.

Other Game of Thrones spin-offs in the works include The Hedge Knight, The Sea Snake, Ten Thousand Ships, and several animated projects. But as Martin cautioned, none of them are guaranteed to see the light of day.

"All four of these successor shows are still in the script stage," he wrote. "Outlines and treatments have been written and approved, scripts have been written, notes have been given, second and third drafts have been written. So far, that's all. This is the way television works. Please note: nothing has been green lit yet, and there is no guarantee when or if it will be… on any of these shows. The likelihood of all four series getting on the air… well, I'd love it, but that's not the way it works, usually."

Beyond that, Martin said, "There's not much more I can tell you, not until HBO gives me a green light." (HBO representatives declined to comment on Martin's post.)

Fortunately for Thrones fans, they won't have to wait much longer to return to Westeros. The prequel series House of the Dragon, about the fiery heyday of the Targaryen Empire, premieres Aug. 21.

