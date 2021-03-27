Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin signs deal with HBO to develop more shows

George R.R. Martin has decided to stay in business with HBO.

The famously not-at-all-busy Game of Thrones creator has signed a deal with HBO to develop new shows for the network and its streaming service HBO Max over five years, EW has confirmed. This news comes amid reports that HBO is developing all the Game of Thrones prequels, intent on expanding the world of Westeros on screen.

Martin is reportedly executive producing and working closely with the writers on all of the Thrones projects currently in the works, including House of the Dragon, the only prequel series currently greenlit. The series, expected to debut in 2022, chronicles a civil war among House Targaryen in Westeros and is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood.

Then there's that sixth A Song of Ice and Fire novel, The Winds of Winter, which Martin's been working on for the better part of a decade now. Per his most recent update on the book, Martin "wrote hundreds and hundreds of pages of THE WINDS OF WINTER in 2020. The best year I've had on WOW since I began it." But: "I still have hundreds of more pages to write to bring the novel to a satisfactory conclusion. That's what 2021 is for, I hope."

We hope, too.