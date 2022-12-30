George R.R. Martin says some Game of Thrones projects 'have been shelved' amid HBO Max changes

"I would not agree that they are dead," the franchise mastermind says. "You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."

Shakeups at House HBO have infiltrated Westeros.

Martin began his post by noting that he had taken a few days off for the holidays, but now he's back in the salt mine working on "so many bloody things" that his "head may soon explode." That includes season 2 of the blockbuster House of the Dragon and The Winds of Winter novel, the highly anticipated next installment of the Song of Ice and Fire series.

George R.R. Martin George R.R. Martin | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

As for the other successor shows, "Some of those are moving faster than others, as is always the case with development," Martin said. "None have been greenlit yet, though we are hoping… maybe soon. A couple have been shelved, but I would not agree that they are dead. You can take something off the shelf as easily as you can put it on the shelf."

"All the changes at HBO Max have impacted us, certainly," Martin said.

Martin didn't elaborate on which projects have been shelved, but a handful of spin-off series have been announced and confirmed by Martin since the flagship series concluded in 2019: the Jon Snow sequel series with star Kit Harington reportedly set to reprise the role; the Tales of Dunk and Egg series set to follow Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg); The Sea Snake (formerly titled Nine Voyages) series centered on Corlys Velaryon; the 10,000 Ships series set to follow Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell; and three animated series, one of which is titled The Golden Empire, set in the region of Yi Ti, Martin's version of Imperial China.

HBO Max and Discovery+'s merger — announced earlier this year during an earnings call following the contentious shelving of Batgirl — will launch in the U.S. in the summer of 2023 with Latin America, Europe, and other markets to follow. A number of projects have been canceled or removed from the HBO Max library and will move to third-party platform FAST amidst the restructuring (some despite earlier renewals), including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, Love Life, and Legendary.

