George Lopez riffs on Trump's border wall in exclusive clip from Netflix comedy special

George Lopez is making his return to standup with his new Netflix special We'll Do It For Half, and EW has an exclusive sneak peek.

In the clip below, the comedian pokes fun at President Trump's proposed wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Lopez jokes that he and about five other men could have already built the wall by now, "but we wouldn't build it so heavy that it crushes the f—ing tunnels that we have under [it]."

With the special, Lopez promises a hilarious exploration of race, immigrants, politics, and life lessons to be learned from the Latino community, in particular that of the elders. The one-hour special, which was filmed at the Warfield Theatre in San Francisco, riffs on cultural differences, emotional support animals, gender reveal parties, elevator etiquette, and more.

"You can never rest on your laurels as a performer. You can't turn a blind eye on any injustice," Lopez told EW of shining a light on immigrant workers in his special. "People who work hard shouldn't be diminished or looked down upon. We have to lift them up."

George Lopez: We'll Do It for Half hits Netflix on June 30.