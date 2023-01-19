The sitcom star and stand-up comedian defended drag performers as the art form becomes a target for conservative politicians.

George Lopez slams anti-drag queen bigotry: 'If you're an enemy of drag, you're an enemy of mine'

Sitcom star and comedy legend George Lopez doesn't want anyone to get away with dragging drag performers.

Appearing on Thursdays' episode of The View, the 61-year-old Lopez vs. Lopez star slammed anti-drag bigotry after cohost Ana Navarro made a joke about Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis, who signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill — also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill — in early 2022, amid a rise in discrimination against drag performers around the country.

"If you're an enemy of drag, you're an enemy of mine," Lopez said as the in-studio audience applauded.

Lopez's words came after an earlier segment on The View that saw Navarro and cohost Sara Haines showing support for drag artists after Joy Behar (filling in for regular moderator Whoopi Goldberg) asked the panel to discuss embattled conservative congressman George Santos' alleged past as a drag queen in Brazil named Kitara Ravache (a claim Santos, the first openly gay Republican to win a House seat, has denied).

"Listen, I'm sorry, but this has had me cackling to no end. I love drag queens, I'm a drag hag, we were at a drag show this last weekend, I'm constantly defending drag queens. This has nothing to do with drag queens, this has to do with hypocrisy," Navarro said at the top of the show, referencing a barrage of allegations of dishonesty against Santos that have surfaced in recent weeks. "This guy, when he was running, went on Facebook and expressed support for the Florida law, the one we refer to as 'Don't Say Gay,' he's aligned himself with a party that has turned drag queens into a cultural wedge issue — a manufactured cultural wedge issue — so, it's endless lies."

Many drag performers have spoken out against the uptick in anti-drag rhetoric in America, including RuPaul's Drag Race season 13 star Denali, who criticized Texas politicians attempting to ban drag shows in the presence of minors.

"Apparently we're more deadly than guns. What an ass backward state," Denali tweeted in June, referencing political focus on trying to protect children from drag performers despite a wave of deadly school shootings.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.

