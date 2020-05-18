George Lopez announces first Netflix comedy special We'll Do It For Half

George Lopez promises to make the summer "lighter and brighter" with the release of his first Netflix comedy special.

The one-hour special, titled George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half, was filmed at The Warfield Theatre in San Francisco in December will tackle the Latinx experience, the political climate in the United States, and less serious topics like elevator etiquette and gender reveal parties. Lopez celebrated the news with a bilingual message for all his fans.

"Hello everyone, I'm George Lopez, America's Mexican," he says in the video shared to Twitter on Monday. "I would like to just tell you that on June 30 I have a Netflix special that's called We'll Do It For Half."

He adds, "In this special, we'll cover a lot of topics. We'll deal with childcare, we'll deal with our current situation. And I hope at the end of the hour, we're smarter, we're lighter, we're brighter. And I wish to be the glue that can finally bridge the gaps between our two cultures."

Lopez most recently made a surprise appearance in the Harley Quinn TV series on DC Comics' streaming platform, where he played himself. In the series' seventh episode, Lopez is seen performing at a prison talent show before making a big escape.