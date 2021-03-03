Geoffrey Scott, Dynasty and Dark Shadows actor, dies at 79

Geoffrey Scott, an actor and stuntman who appeared on Dynasty and Dark Shadows, has died at the age of 79.

On Monday, his wife Cheri Scott confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Scott died of Parkinson's disease on Feb. 23, the day after his birthday.

On Dynasty, Scott portrayed Mark Jennings, the first husband of Linda Evans' character Krystle Carrington, from 1982 through 1984. His other soap opera roles include General Hospital, Where the Heart Is, and Guiding Light.

Scott also appeared in almost 100 commercials. He played the Marlboro Man and an Old Spice sailor, as well as a cigarette aficionado who "walked a mile for a Camel" at the Taj Mahal. In addition, Scott and Margaret Hamilton starred in a series of spots for Maxwell House coffee.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1942, in Los Angeles. According to THR, Scott and his brother Don grew up on the same street as John Wayne and Clark Gable, where they would engage in illicit dips in Gable's pool.

Scott married Cheri Catherine Scott in 1983. They have two sons, Christopher and Matthew.

His other acting credits include guest-starring roles on Baywatch, Night Court, Kojack, and Murder, She Wrote, as well as the first season of HBO's football comedy 1st & Ten.

His final role before he retired from acting and moved to Colorado with his family was the president in the 2003 Eric Bana-fronted Hulk.