Genevieve Padalecki to play husband Jared's onscreen wife on Walker reboot

Walker is keeping things in the family.

EW has confirmed that Genevieve Padalecki, the real-life wife of Walker star Jared Padalecki, is set to recur on the upcoming CW series, which is a reboot of the Chuck Norris-led series Walker, Texas Ranger.

Walker stars Jared as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years. Genevieve joins the cast as Emily, Walker's strong, capable and generous late wife. Per her character description, Emily is brave and focused on helping the disenfranchised. Appearing in flashback, she is a grounded and authentic hero in the Walker family.

This isn't the couple's first time onscreen together, as Genevieve played Ruby on Supernatural, which is set to air its final episode in November.

Walker also stars Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen as Cordell's brother and The 100's Lindsey Morgan as Micki, Cordell's partner.

Deadline first broke the news.

