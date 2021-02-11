Generation trailer: New HBO Max show features Justice Smith, more teens finding themselves

The kids are a little more alright on the new HBO Max half hour Genera+ion.

The first trailer, which dropped Thursday, previews a show about a diverse group of high school students navigating their blooming sexualities while stuck in a conservative community.

Scored by Troye Sivan's "Rager teenager!", the clip features some familiar faces like Justice Smith (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom), Martha Plimpton (The Good Wife), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Misfits), plus newcomers like Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Chase Sui Wonders, and Haley Sanchez.

The dramedy is created by 19-year-old Zelda Barnz and her director father Daniel Barnz (Cake), with Lena Dunham serving as an executive producer on the project.

The series came under fire while in production recently when it was reported that two extras fled the set feeling blindsided by dead cats that were brought in for a dissection scene.

The teen series premieres on March 11, with two episodes being released per week for the following two weeks, and then the finale airing on April 1. The second half of the season, another eight episodes, will premiere later in the year.

Watch the full Genera+ion trailer above.