Generation canceled by HBO Max after one season

Genera+ion (TV Series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

As if Rileta fans haven't been through enough, HBO Max confirmed Tuesday that the teen dramedy Generation has been canceled.

"We will not be moving forward with a second season of Genera+ion," a spokesperson for the streaming platform said in a statement. "We are very proud to have partnered with Zelda and Daniel Barnz to faithfully and authentically represent LGBTQ youth with such a diverse group of characters and layered stories. We thank them and our wonderfully gifted cast for all their hard work and collaboration."

The Lena Dunham-produced series, which ran for 16 episodes, initially made headlines for being a project made for Gen Z by Gen Z, with then-18-year-old Zelda Barnz serving as co-showrunner with her one of her dads, Daniel Barnz, writer-director of films like Cake and Beastly, while her other dad, Ben Barnz, served as another executive producer.

Genera+ion Canceled A scene from the 'Generation' season 1 finale | Credit: Warrick Page/HBO Max

As HBO Max's statement alluded to, Generation centered on a diverse group of teenagers navigating their blooming sexualities and gender identities while stuck in a conservative community in California.

The cast consisted of familiar faces like Justice Smith and Martha Plimpton, while introducing viewers to a crop of up-and-coming actors such as Chase Sui Wonders, Haley Sanchez, Chloe East, Uly Schlesinger, Nathanya Alexander, and Lukita Maxwell.

The Generation cancellation comes in the wake HBO axing Betty, another teen show with LGBTQ+ themes. HBO Max is still in the teen-TV game though, having recently renewed the rebooted Gossip Girl for season 2.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: