General Hospital airs touching tribute to former soap star Jay Pickett after his death

A celebration of the actor's life is scheduled for Friday and will be live-streamed.

General Hospital paid a touching tribute to one of their own, honoring the late Jay Pickett, who died suddenly on July 30 from an apparent heart attack.

The long-running daytime drama added a photo of Pickett at the end of Tuesday's episode, accompanied by the words, "In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett." The 60-year-old actor starred as Det. David Harper on the series from 2006 to 2008.

General Hospital Jay Pickett Memorial Credit: ABC

A celebration of Pickett's life is scheduled for Friday at Nampa Civic Center in Nampa, Idaho. The memorial will be live-streamed starting at 4:45 pm ET through the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Pickett had a long tenure in the soap opera world, beginning his career as Dr. Chip Larken on Days of Our Lives and going on to portray Det. David Harper on General Hospital. He became well-known for playing Frank Scanlon on the General Hospital spin-off Port Charles, where he appeared in over 700 episodes. His television work also included guest appearances on shows like Dragnet, Mr. Belvedere, Matlock, Dexter, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Queen Sugar.

At the time of his death, Pickett had been filming the Western drama Treasure Valley, which he had written the screenplay for and produced alongside his friend Jim Heffel and Tucson Vernon Walker.

"Jay died sitting on a horse ready to rope a steer in the movie Treasure Valley in Idaho. The way of a true cowboy," Heffel wrote in a tribute on Facebook (which has since been removed) following news of Pickett's death. "He will be truly missed. Ride like the wind partner [sic]."

Born in Spokane, Wash. in 1961, Pickett grew up in Caldwell, Idaho, receiving his bachelor's degree in acting from Boise State University and his MFA in acting from UCLA where he also focused on theater. He's survived by his wife and their three children.