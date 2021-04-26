General Hospital to pay tribute to the late John Reilly

The daytime drama vet is best known for playing Sean Donely on the ABC sudser from 1984 to 2013. Here's the logline for the May 21 tribute: "While mourning the death of W.S.B (World Security Bureau) agent Sean Donely, fan-favorites Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), Malcolm "Mac" Scorpio (John J. York), Anna Devane (Finola Hughes), Laura Collins (Genie Francis) and Kevin Collins (Jon Lindstrom) are pulled into a mystery involving Sean's daughter, Annie (Caitlin Reilly)."

"John Reilly was an incredible actor and a large part of the 58-plus-year legacy that is GH," said executive producer Frank Valentini in a statement. "This episode is meant to honor him and his contribution to the show's rich history. With so many fan favorites returning, new and longtime viewers will enjoy it. We had a lot of fun filming and I am grateful that we were also able to include his daughter. Viewers will hopefully also enjoy one more surprise return — it is just too amazing to spoil."