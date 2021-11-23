The controversial actor's last episode aired Monday after he failed to comply with the production's COVID vaccine mandate.

General Hospital Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Ingo Rademacher has officially left ABC's General Hospital.

Rademacher, who plays Jasper "Jax" Jacks, made his exit during Monday's episode of the show where he dropped the news in a conversation with his character's ex-wife Carly (Laura Wright).

Jax told her he was leaving town to return to Australia because he had pressing business in Sydney. When Carly asked if he would be back for the holidays, Jax admitted, "I'm kind of on the outs with everyone in Port Charles right now."

Representatives for ABC and General Hospital didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment. As of publishing, Rademacher has yet to comment publicly on his final episode.

Ingo Rademacher leaves General Hospital Ingo Rademacher in his final episode of "General Hospital." | Credit: ABC

EW previously reported that the actor was leaving the long-running daytime drama after declining to comply with the production's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which he's been a vocal critic of since its inception.

Rachemacher has been a fixture on General Hospital since 1996, where he's played Jax for the past 25 seasons. News of the actor's departure first surfaced when GH cast member Nancy Lee Grahn tweeted about her costar leaving the show while slamming what she described as transphobic comments made by Rachemacher.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: