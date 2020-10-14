General Hospital type TV Show network ABC genre Soaps

Who's your daddy now, Finn and Chase?

EW can exclusively reveal that veteran TV actor Gregory Harrison (Trapper John, M.D.) will join the cast of General Hospital as the new Gregory Chase. He'll play the father of Hamilton Finn, aka "Finn" (Michael Easton) and Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard), better known as "Chase."

Harrison replaces James Read, who played the role back in 2018.

Harrison began filming his first episode of GH on Wednesday, so fans should see him on ABC in the next few weeks.

Fireworks could be on the horizon for Harrison's character. It was recently revealed that Jackie Templeton (Kim Delaney) is Harrison Chase's mother and Finn's stepmother. That should be quite a reunion!

Harrison's career-defining role happened back in the '80s when he starred in Trapper John, M.D. opposite Pernell Roberts. He's appeared in numerous TV shows since then, including Falcon Crest, Sisters, Dark Skies, ER, Judging Amy, Joey and One Tree Hill. He also carved out quite a niche for himself in TV movies that seemed destined for a second run on Lifetime, including Seduced, Dangerous Pursuit, Breaking the Silence, When Secrets Kill and A Dangerous Affair.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

Related content: