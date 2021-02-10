General Hospital is bringing back Chad Brannon

Another big homecoming is in the works for Port Charles.

EW can report exclusively that Chad Brannon, who played the troubled Alexander "Zander" Smith from 2000-04 is returning to General Hospital in March. He begins filming on Feb. 12.

If fans will recall, Zander is the biological father of Cameron Webber (William Lipton), whose stepfather Franco Baldwin was originated by James Franco and now played by Roger Howarth. Cameron, who was conceived after Zander and Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) had a second one-night stand (or should we say twice-night stand?), is currently struggling from the effects of an inoperable brain tumor.

It's unclear how GH will work Brannon back into the action, since his character was literally shot dead in 2004. He did return to the soap in December of 2009, but in a cameo as a character known as Aaron.

Brannon won a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series in 2004 for playing Zander.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.