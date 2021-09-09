See Carly and Jason's wedding photo from General Hospital

The Harry and Sally of Port Charles — best buddies since 1996 — are finally making it official.

General Hospital Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Look who is finally marrying their best friend?

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton) -— aka Jarly — at their General Hospital wedding. The two have been best buddies since 1996, shared their first kiss in 1999, and will finally make it official on Sept. 17.

GENERAL HOSPITAL Credit: ABC/Scott Kirkland

In July, the two opted to get hitched as a way to stabilize the Corinthos mob family in the wake of Sonny's passing and send a message of power in a way only a soap opera can do. It was simply a good business decision! But on the Sept. 7 episode, Carly remembers a dance when Jason, and those old feelings rushing back. And who could blame her?

Burton returned to GH in 2017, after playing Jason on and off from 1991 to 2012. Wright has played Laura since 2005, taking over for Jennifer Bransford (2005), Tamara Braun (2001-04), and Sarah Brown (1996-2001).

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: