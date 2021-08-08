See how General Hospital will introduce Cameron Mathison

General Hospital fans: you're going to want to listen to this.

EW has obtained an exclusive first look – uh, we mean, an exclusive first sound – of how the ABC sudser will debut Cameron Mathison as Drew Cain. Watch as Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco) gets a call from her long-lost love.

In anticipation of his Aug. 16 GH debut, and his return to Hallmark Movies & Mysteries opposite Ali Sweeney in tonight's Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, we talked to Mathison about returning to daytime and why he's feeling sentimental about showing up in Port Charles.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY How did your role at General Hospital come about?

CAMERON MATHISON: Before Home and Family went off the year, it got reduced to two days a week so I would have three days a week off in L.A. I had been thinking a lot about General Hospital and working with EP Frank Valentini, who I have known for many years. I reached out to him. I sent a text very respectfully saying, 'Hey, I've got this extra time. And as you know, I'm a huge fan of the show and would love to work with you, man.' Frank just went with it. I was really, really excited. When he responded, it was one of the most exciting things.

When did you start production?

Around July 9.

What can you say about the way Drew Cain first shows up to Port Charles?

Drew's been on the show before with a different actor. So I'm reprising the role. I don't see Sam. I actually call her to say I'm in trouble. He reaches out for a good reason. She's obviously incredibly important to him. They've got a child together, which the audience already knows, and that daughter is everything in the world to him. He reaches out to Sam because he really believes that help will follow.

Is it scary to take over a role that was originated by somebody else? Or do you like how there is a lot of stuff to draw from?

I think it's a little bit of both. It may be a little bit scary how the character wasn't on the canvas that long. Billy Miller and Steve Burton both played him for a bit. I feel like there's enough that has been sort of untapped. There is an opportunity for me to bring my own take and version of this great character.

So what's the nature of your deal? Is it open-ended?

I think I'll just say I'm under contract GH. I don't want to get in trouble! I'm super humbled and excited to be there. I was on All My Children for many years back in the day. Coming back to ABC daytime, there's nostalgia. There's a feeling that I got on my first day of GH that I really haven't had in a long time. It brought back a lot of really exciting memories.

So how many Hannah Swenson mysteries have you made for Hallmark?

This is my sixth. There were five under the title of Murder She Baked.

What can we expect in this new one?

It's really fun. I play Det. Mike while Alison plays Hannah Swensen. She happens to be very good at solving mysteries. I was annoyed but eventually, a relationship develops. It's a really cool dynamic where my character kind of accepts Hannah as, maybe not as equal as in crime-solving, but definitely appreciates her and accepts her help. They're engaged to be married so there are little hurdles and challenges going on with that. It's a really fun movie and I promise you it'll keep you on the edge of your seat all the way through.

Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swenson Mystery premieres tonight at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.