The actor was previously arrested for public intoxication in 2019.

Tyler Christopher, the actor best known for his roles as Nikolas Cassadine and his look-alike Connor Bishop on the soap opera General Hospital, was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication at an airport in California last week.

Police responded to reports of a drunk male at the Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday. Authorities arrived to find a man sleeping on the ground near the American Airlines terminal, EW confirmed. He was arrested and fined $250.

Christopher was previously arrested for public intoxication in Indiana in 2019.

The actor originated the role of Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital, a 20-year turn that earned him four Daytime Emmy nominations and one win. He also portrayed Stefan DiMera on Days of Our Lives. His other TV credits include Charmed, Angel, The Pretender, The Division, and The Lying Game, while he also appeared in the movies Face the Music, Out of the Black, Beyond the Lights, and Murder, Anyone?

Christopher celebrated the 60th anniversary of General Hospital in an interview with Digital Journal earlier this year, calling his time on the soap a "career-defining" moment.

"What a journey," Christopher said. "What show can say [it has] been on the air for 60 years?"

A representative for Christopher did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

TMZ first reported news of Christopher's arrest.