'We are all f---ed up!' Gen V trailer unravels a sinister new mystery

In the first trailer for Gen V, we learn that the Woods are central to the mystery at the center of Amazon's The Boys spinoff, which kicks off later this month. "If the Woods is exposed, we all have a big, potentially fatal problem," warns Vought's perpetually-anxious PR gal Ashley Barrett, played again by The Boys star Colby Minifie.

Jaz Sinclair stars as Marie Moreau, a supe from the Red River Institute group home for young supes. With the ability to manipulate and even weaponize blood, she's accepted to Godolkin University, Vought's premier supe college where the human torch Golden Boy (Patrick Schwarzenegger), gender-shifting Jordan Li (London Thor and Derek Luh), and master of magnetism Andre Anderson (Chance Perdomo) are the hot heroes on campus.

Until now, we've known very little about Sam, the character played by Asa Germann, other than that he's incredibly powerful, extremely troubled, and plagued with hallucinations that make it hard to discern what is and isn't reality. The Gen V trailer reveals Sam is one of the kids suffering because of the Woods, and he's attempting to break out.

"This is way bigger than us. We need to make this right," Marie says. "We're all f---ed up."

Jaz Sinclair's Marie and Lizze Broadway's Emma in 'Gen V' Jaz Sinclair's Marie and Lizze Broadway's Emma in 'Gen V' | Credit: Brooke Palmer/Prime Video

The Gen V cast also includes Lizze Broadway as Marie's size-shrinking roommate Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as mind "pusher" Cate Dunlap, Shelley Conn as the dean of Godolkin, Sean Patrick Thomas as Andre's father and Godolkin alum Polarity, Marco Pigossi as Dr. Edison Cardosa (who also appears to be involved in the Woods), Clancy Brown as crime-fighting professor Brink, and Jason Ritter as some kind of muppet TV show host.

Other stars of The Boys confirmed to show up on Gen V are Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Claudia Doumit as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman, and P.J. Byrne as Vought's in-house filmmaker Adam Bourke.

The first three of season 1's eight episodes will hit Prime Video on Sept. 29. Watch the new trailer above.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.