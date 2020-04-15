Gayme Show hosts Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni know pop culture!

Based on the live comedy show of the same name, Quibi's Gayme Show pits two straight men against one another in a series of pop culture challenges. The competition series is a comedic celebration of the LGBTQ community, and its allies, and creating it requires a deep understanding of the rubric – pop culture. Through a recurring challenge where celebs like Tyra Banks are the answers to a cheeky puzzle or a segment devoted to celebrating Kirsten Dunst, it's clear these two know what they are talking about.

So, naturally, we asked them for some film, book, TV, and other recommendations while we're all sitting at home.

Survivor

What are both hosts of Gayme Show watching? Survivor! “I would like to highlight the contestant Parvati Shallow as a gay icon," Rogers shares about the franchise veteran who has appeared in seasons 12, 17, and 20 before returning for the current season Winners at War. “She starts out in her first season as this flirty, charismatic girl, and in her subsequent seasons she becomes a master manipulator, and it's so fun to see her growth into power,” he adds. “She is a devious black widow and, quite frankly, we stan.”

StraightioLab

For anyone in the market for a new podcast, Mizzoni recommends StraightioLab, hosted by Gayme Show writer George Civeris with Sam Taggart. The pair of comedians aim to deep dive into straight culture and try to make sense of everything from college frats to gender reveal parties. Being familiar with both of their work, Mizzoni is enjoying going on the journey of exploration with them.

Musical nostalgia

With extra time indoors, Mizzoni has been going back into the music of his past, resurfacing old favorites and finding new songs from artists he enjoyed growing up. Fall Out Boy and Jack’s Mannequin are two of the bands he’s reminiscing with, finding their tracks on playlists.

“Also, JoJo is releasing new music,” he adds, “She’s starting over, and she still has that voice. Her ‘Get Out’ today is just as good as when she was 13. And she was 13!”

The Astonishing Life of August March by Aaron Jackson

Both Gayme Show hosts want people to put Aaron Jackson’s debut novel on their radar. Jackson’s comedic ability and unique perspective make the pair excited about the book, especially since it’s a Dickensian tale about a boy who enters New York City. “He’s one of the funniest comedians in New York," Rogers explains, “His brain is one of a kind, and I am so excited for more people to be exposed to his genius.”

"Islands in the Stream" by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton

The loss of iconic musician Kenny Rogers has Rogers looking back at his discography, specifically his duet with Dolly Patron. Plus, he notes, “For all the gays out there, that’s an easy high harmony to learn.”

Cher’s West Side Story

We all have our YouTube go-to's and Mizzoni's favorite video for when he wants some joy in his life is of the Goddess of Pop herself. Watching Cher’s West Side Story one-woman performance from an old special where she plays all of the parts is a great pick me up, so get into it!

Nympho Wars

Rogers — who, along with Saturday Night Live's Bowen Yang, hosts the popular podcast Las Culturistas — recommends NSFW alt-comedy podcast NYMPHOWARS. Hosted by Theda Hammel and Macy Rodman, the show is an unfiltered and coarse show where the two trans women who host it can to speak as freely as they’d like. Rogers calls the show “legit the funniest podcast that exists." Adding, “If you wanna listen to something that’ll make you clutch your pearls and laugh your ass off, this is it.”

Dua Lipa

Add both Rogers and Mizzoni say they are thankful for Dua Lipa releasing her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ right now. “We have to give props to Dua Lipa for giving the gays something to dance to while home,” Rogers says.

Gayme Show is out on Quibi now.

