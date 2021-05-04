EW exclusively reveals new WOW Presents Plus shows from Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, and Priyanka starring celeb guests like Margaret Cho, Dustin Milligan, Alaska, Bob, and more!

RuPaul's Drag Race stars Vanjie, Kameron Michaels land Gay Sex Ed series, Priyanka to quiz celebs on What's My Game?

RuPaul's Drag Race Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Miss Vanjie and Kameron Michaels are coming to teach you how to get those cookies.

EW can exclusively reveal that the RuPaul's Drag Race stars have landed their own educational series Gay Sex Ed alongside Canada's Drag Race winner Priyanka, who also heads to the WOW Presents Plus subscription streaming app this summer with her very own What's My Game? competition.

"I am so honored to be the first-ever queen to win Canada's Drag Race, and now I get to host my very own WOW Presents Plus series that's just as loud and proud as me!" Priyanka said in a statement of filming the show's first eight episodes. "When I thought my life couldn't get any more chaotic, I flew out to L.A., quarantined, and started producing What's My Game? on the same set where Trixie and Katya shoot UNHhhh. I would say I made HERSTORY!"

Other additions to the WOW summer slate include new episodes of Michelle Visage's How's Your Head, Queen? chronicling eliminated queens from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under as well as Raven and Raja's Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under edition.

See the full slate of new WOW Presents Plus shows (plus descriptions, courtesy of the production company) below.

RuPaul's Drag Race, What's My Game Vanjie, Kameron Michaels star in new 'Gay Sex Ed' series, while Priyanka hosts 'What's My Game?' on WOW Presents Plus. | Credit: World of Wonder (3)

Gay Sex Ed — May 11 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET — RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Kameron Michaels take viewers to class! The surprisingly informative and highly entertaining series features topics on all things ‘Sex Ed’ from a gay male perspective, with certified sex therapist Dr. Chris Donaghue providing his expert opinion on the topic of the week. Watch Gay Sex Ed, because it's everything you didn't learn in High School.

What’s My Game? — May 13 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET — A star has arrived north of the border and she's bringing her name and her game into your home! Introducing the latest craze in the game show genre, What's My Game? featuring the winner of Canada’s Drag Race, Priyanka!

How’s Your Head, Queen? — May 1 at 1 a.m. PT / 4 a.m. ET — Join RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under judge Michelle Visage as she spills the tea with that week’s eliminated Queen.

Losing Is the New Winning: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under — May 1 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET — Each week, your favorite RuPaul's Drag Race UK Series 1 queens return to talk about their journey post show, give advice, and inspire the latest eliminated queen from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under.

Fashion Photo RuView: RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under — May 4 at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET — Raja and Raven return as they TOOT or BOOT the fashion of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Freedia Got A Gun — May 19th at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET — Freedia Got a Gun dives into America’s centuries-long struggle with gun violence and its ties back to race and toxic masculinity. New Orleans Bounce artist Big Freedia, a survivor of gun violence herself and whose brother was murdered, reveals the realities of urban survival and takes us into the heart of a city torn apart. Directed by Chris McKim, the film was honored with the Award for Freedom at the 2020 Outfest film festival.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of all 13 seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race, featuring exclusive interviews with the season 13 top four, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: