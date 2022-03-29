The Sex Lives of College Girls (TV series) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Well, that's one way to end a romance.

The Sex Lives of College Girls star Gavin Leatherwood just shocked fans by announcing he won't be returning for the HBO Max comedy's second season. His character, Nico, played a massive part in the show's first season. Not only was he Kimberly's (Pauline Chalamet) love interest, but he's also Leighton's (Reneé Rapp) brother.

"There is a season 2, but I'm not going to go back," Leatherwood told Us Weekly. He continued, saying, "It was such an incredible experience. I think [co-creator] Mindy [Kaling] is brilliant and the cast, everyone's lovely. But with so many amazing opportunities out there, we want to keep spreading our wings and leading ourselves to other projects so that's the move."

Following his comments, a source has confirmed to EW that he won't be returning. As for those other opportunities, according to Leatherwood's Instagram story, he has a new song coming out on April 8.

So, what does this mean for the second season? Well, only time will tell. But the last we saw Nico, he was handing a bunch of tests over to Kimberly to help her out as a way to make amends for the fact that he had a secret girlfriend the entire time they were hooking up. It wasn't exactly closure, but at least he was being nice?

Then there's the Leighton question: How will she handle Essex without her big brother stopping by and checking on her? Oh wait, what's going to happen to Kimberly's French?! And how will Lila (Ilia Isorelys Paulino) feel?!

So long, Nico. Thank you for being a friend.

