Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood announce Live By Request! concert special to air on CBS

Country music giants Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood are inviting fans into their home recording studio on Wed, April 1 where they'll perform an intimate live concert airing on CBS starting at 9 p.m. ET.

Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! is the couple's way of sharing the joy of music with viewers who need comfort during the coronavirus pandemic, it's their way of letting the world know "we're in this together."

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one. In addition to the special, we and CBS will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus,” the couple said via a statement released by the network.

Fans are also invited to check in with Brook's during his weekly Facebook Live show, Inside Studio G, on Monday, March 30 where he'll explain how to request songs they'll perform during Live By Request!. The pair held an impromptu performed via the social media platform on May 23, that entertained an audience exceeding 5.2 million people.

It was this livestream that caught the attention of CBS's Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” Sussman said. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Garth & Trisha: Live By Request! will be filmed without a live studio audience.

