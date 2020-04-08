Julia Roberts, Ron Howard, and more to honor Garry Marshall in ABC special

Image zoom Everett Collection

ABC is 1, 2, 3 o'clock rocking its way into some special memories of Garry Marshall.

The network announced a new special tribute to the Hollywood legend on Wednesday, The Happy Days of Garry Marshall. Airing May 12, it will feature many of the stars of his most iconic film and TV titles, including Happy Days, Pretty Woman, and The Princess Diaries.

Marshall created Happy Days, his first series for ABC, in 1974, kick-starting a career that would lead to some of the most beloved TV shows and movies of all time. Marshall, who died in 2016, was well-loved by his casts and crews, and he was responsible for making stars of some of Hollywood's biggest names, including Julia Roberts, Anne Hathaway, and Ron Howard. This special seeks to honor those contributions with memories from those who worked most closely with him.

"Garry famously said, 'I never wanted to change the world. I wanted to entertain the world.' And for more than six decades, his work in television and films made us laugh, touched our hearts, and always left us feeling good," said John Scheinfeld, executive producer of The Happy Days of Garry Marshall, in a statement. "Featuring his most famous stars, this very special celebration captures the hilarious, positive, upbeat and romantic nature of Garry Marshall. It’s exactly the show we need right now."

Stars appearing in the special include Roberts, Howard, Hathaway, Julie Andrews, Richard Gere, Hector Elizondo, Marion Ross, Henry Winkler, Cindy Williams, Barbara Hershey, Chris Pine, Jimmy Kimmel, Jennifer Garner, Ashton Kutcher John Stamos, and more. Marshall's wife, Barbara, and their children, Scott, Kathleen and Lorie, will also share never-before-heard stories about him.

Watch the promo above for more.

Related content: