Garcelle Beauvais is joining The Real

Garcelle Beauvais will join The Real to help fill the void left by Tamera Mowry-Housley.

The syndicated talk show that also features hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Adrienne Houghton will begin its seventh season on Sept. 21. Mowry-Housley left the show earlier this summer.

Like other daytime gabfests like The View and The Talk, The Real has been filming remote shows in light of the pandemic. It will continue with that format in the new season.

“I am thrilled to be joining the dynamic, bold and diverse women on the award-winning talk show ‘The Real,'” Beauvais said in a statement. “My love for pop culture and news, blended with my natural gift of gab, has always made me gravitate towards a talk show environment. It’s also exciting that it’s happening right after my amazing time joining ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.'”

The actress/model, 53, joined Bravo's The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2019. She's known for her roles on The Jamie Foxx Show and NYPD Blue, and most recently appeared in Carol's Second Act and Tell Me a Story.

The Real made its daytime debut in 2013.

