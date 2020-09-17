Watch the mayhem-heavy trailer for AMC's new crime show Gangs of London
Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, and Colm Meaney star in U.K.-set series.
The new AMC crime show Gangs of London stars Joe Cole from Peaky Blinders and Colm Meaney, among others — but it is the names of the folks behind the camera which have really piqued our interest. The show was co-created by The Raid franchise filmmaker Gareth Evans while several episodes of season 1 were directed by Corin Hardy, who brought us the 2018 horror hit The Nun.
In the show, Meaney plays Finn Wallace, once the most powerful criminal in London. But, following his death, it is up to his son, the impulsive Sean Wallace (Cole), to take his father’s place. If the situation wasn’t already dangerous enough, Sean’s assumption of power causes ripples in the world of international crime. The one man who might be able to help him is Elliot Finch (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù), a lowlife chancer with a mysterious interest in the Wallace family. Now, Elliot finds himself transported to the inner workings of the largest criminal organization in London.
Gangs of London premieres Oct. 1 on AMC+. Watch the show's trailer above.
