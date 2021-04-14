Emmy winner Bryan Cogman has tweeted character-specific watchlists as GoT celebrates its Iron Anniversary.

Game of Thrones writer reveals his favorite Dany, Tyrion, Arya episodes and more

By the old gods and the new, there's a new way to celebrate Game of Thrones' Iron Anniversary.

Bryan Cogman, whose work as a writer and co-executive producer on the epic fantasy earned him three Emmys, recently shared personally curated episode playlists for several of the show's main characters. His lists came in response to ones HBO released as part of its #MaraThrone campaign, marking 10 years since Thrones debuted.

"Okay, as promised, I'm starting my own #GoT watchlist thread after taking a look at some of the, let's just say… interesting selections for this Iron Anniversary thing," Cogman tweeted Monday. "Will add to this thread throughout the week."

Cogman's first character list was for "everyone's favorite moody bastard," a.k.a Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

Among the episodes on Jon's list are "Battle of the Bastards," an epic installment that saw Jon's forces square off with those of Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon), and "The Watchers on the Wall," in which Jon helped lead the Night's Watch in a savage battle against the Wildlings who were determined to scale the Wall.

For Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Cogman's recommendations included the season 1 episode "A Golden Crown," in which Dany ate a raw stallion heart and saw her husband, Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), kill her brother, Viserys (Harry Lloyd), after he threatened her unborn child, and "The House of Black and White," which had Easter eggs that ended up in the series finale.

Among his picks for Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Cogman suggested watching the battle-heavy "Blackwater" (where the lion got his scar) — an episode that also his made Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) list.

When it came to Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Cogman had a bit more difficulty compiling his picks, calling it "f---ing impossible." He settled, though, on episodes like "The Dance of Dragons" and "The Ghost of Harrenhal."

