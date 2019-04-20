See Game of Thrones stars with and without their beards

Their characters have had plenty of close shaves, although most didn’t involve razors. Here’s what some of the famously hirsute men of 'Game of Thrones' look like sans beards.
Khal Drogo/Jason Momoa
Helen Sloan/HBO; Jason Momoa/YouTube
Jason Momoa stunned fans when he shaved off his iconic beard. “Goodbye Drogo,” he yelled as he threw a handful of his famous whiskers to the wind, and revealed his clean-shaven face for the first time in years. Let’s see how his beardless costars compare.
Jon Snow/Kit Harington
Helen Sloan/HBO; Mike Smith/NBC
You know nothing of facial hair anymore, Jon Snow.
Tyrion Lannister/Peter Dinklage
Helen Sloan/HBO; Jeff Vespa/WireImage
He trims and he knows things.
Jaime Lannister/Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Helen Sloan/HBO; Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage
The beardslayer.
Robb Stark/Richard Madden
Helen Sloan/HBO; Karwai Tang/WireImage
A stark difference.
Theon Greyjoy/Alfie Allen
Helen Sloan/HBO; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
What is shaved may never die.
Jorah Mormont/Iain Glen
Helen Sloan/HBO; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
No more greyscale or gray whiskers.
Samwell Tarly/John Bradley
Helen Sloan/HBO; Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Sometimes a man has to make hard choices … like being bushy or clean-cut.
Tormund Giantsbane/Kristofer Hivju
Helen Sloan/HBO; Sony Pictures
A master at surviving the cold and the clippers.
Oberyn Martell/Pedro Pascal
Helen Sloan/HBO; Desiree Navarro/WireImage
When it comes to war, he fights for Dorne. When it comes to facial hair, we don’t choose sides.
The Hound/Rory McCann
Helen Sloan/HBO; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Afraid of fire, but not razors.
Hodor/Kristian Nairn
HBO; Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WIRED
Nevermind the stubble, Hodor’s got a face tattoo!
