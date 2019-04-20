See Game of Thrones stars with and without their beards

Their characters have had plenty of close shaves, although most didn’t involve razors. Here’s what some of the famously hirsute men of 'Game of Thrones' look like sans beards.
By Jillian Sederholm and Chris Cosgrove
April 20, 2019 at 05:57 PM EDT

1 of 13

Khal Drogo/Jason Momoa

Helen Sloan/HBO; Jason Momoa/YouTube

Jason Momoa stunned fans when he shaved off his iconic beard. “Goodbye Drogo,” he yelled as he threw a handful of his famous whiskers to the wind, and revealed his clean-shaven face for the first time in years. Let’s see how his beardless costars compare.

2 of 13

Jon Snow/Kit Harington

Helen Sloan/HBO; Mike Smith/NBC

You know nothing of facial hair anymore, Jon Snow.

3 of 13

Tyrion Lannister/Peter Dinklage

Helen Sloan/HBO; Jeff Vespa/WireImage

He trims and he knows things.

4 of 13

Jaime Lannister/Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Helen Sloan/HBO; Henry S. Dziekan III/WireImage

The beardslayer.

5 of 13

Robb Stark/Richard Madden

Helen Sloan/HBO; Karwai Tang/WireImage

A stark difference.

6 of 13

Theon Greyjoy/Alfie Allen

Helen Sloan/HBO; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

What is shaved may never die.

7 of 13

Jorah Mormont/Iain Glen

Helen Sloan/HBO; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

No more greyscale or gray whiskers.

8 of 13

Samwell Tarly/John Bradley

Helen Sloan/HBO; Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Sometimes a man has to make hard choices … like being bushy or clean-cut.

9 of 13

Tormund Giantsbane/Kristofer Hivju

Helen Sloan/HBO; Sony Pictures

A master at surviving the cold and the clippers.

10 of 13

Oberyn Martell/Pedro Pascal

Helen Sloan/HBO; Desiree Navarro/WireImage

When it comes to war, he fights for Dorne. When it comes to facial hair, we don’t choose sides.

11 of 13

The Hound/Rory McCann

Helen Sloan/HBO; Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Afraid of fire, but not razors.

12 of 13

Hodor/Kristian Nairn

HBO; Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WIRED

Nevermind the stubble, Hodor’s got a face tattoo!

