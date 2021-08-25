Jacob Anderson is ready to wiggle himself into a very different kind of fantasy show. After playing the Unsullied leader Grey Worm for years on Game of Thrones, EW has confirmed that Anderson has been cast as Louis in AMC's upcoming Interview With the Vampire series.

Originally written as a novel by Anne Rice in 1976, Interview With the Vampire is the story of Louis de Pointe du Lac, who was turned into a vampire by the charismatic Lestat in the 18th century and is now telling his story to a modern-day journalist. In the 1994 film version directed by Neil Jordan, Tom Cruise portrayed Lestat while Brad Pitt played Louis. In this new take, Anderson will step into the shoes once filled by Pitt, while Sam Reid has been cast as Lestat.

Jacob Anderson Jacob Anderson | Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Interview With the Vampire is set to premiere on AMC+ and AMC next year. Rolin Jones is the creator and showrunner, with Mark Johnson overseeing AMC's development of the Anne Rice collection. The first two episodes of the series will be directed by Alan Taylor, who helmed several episodes of Game of Thrones, though none of them involved Anderson's Grey Worm.

AMC is also in the process of developing a TV adaptation of Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches novels, with the network assembling a writers' room to "explore" the possibility of a show. While no Mayfair Witches pilot or series has been greenlit yet, AMC is hoping the project becomes part of an "expanding Anne Rice universe," along with its Interview With the Vampire series.