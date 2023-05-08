Game of Thrones spin-off The Hedge Knight stalls amid writers' strike

Creator George R.R. Martin says the writers' room "has closed for the duration."

While House of the Dragon season 2 continues filming amid the ongoing writers' strike, it appears development on the other Game of Thrones spin-off series has been impacted.

Martin's blog offered his fans updates on how the situation between the Writers' Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers would affect his numerous projects. HBO declined to comment.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight was announced in mid-April when Warner Bros. Discovery revealed plans for the upcoming Max streaming platform. The show is set a century before the events of Game of Thrones and follows the young, naive, but courageous knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his diminutive squire, Egg.

Cover art for George R.R. Martin's 'The Hedge Knight' graphic novel Cover art for George R.R. Martin's 'The Hedge Knight' graphic novel | Credit: Jet City Comics

"Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends," reads an official synopsis.

Martin is writing and executive producing the show, based on his novellas, with Ira Parker. House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal is also executive producing with Vince Gerardis.

Martin confirmed that House of the Dragon is still in production in London. "The scripts for the eight s2 episodes were all finished months ago, long before the strike began," he wrote. "Every episode has gone through four or five drafts and numerous rounds of revisions, to address HBO notes, my notes, budget concerns, etc. There will be no further revisions. The writers have done their jobs; the rest is in the hands of the directors, cast and crew… and of course the dragons."

Over the weekend, another high-profile show, Stranger Things, was revealed to be impacted by the strike. Creators Matt and Ross Duffer announced that filming on the fifth and final season could not take place if the situation continues. So those plans, too, are paused for the moment.

