Game of Thrones showrunners have Westworld season 3 cameos

The Game of Thrones showrunners are returning to HBO.

Writer-producers David Benioff and Dan Weiss have cameos in the upcoming third season of Westworld.

The duo will play technicians at Delos, the sinister company that manufacturers android hosts in the sci-fi drama series.

To reveal more about their episode 2 appearance would give too much away (but knowing who they are in advance arguably makes their scene play even better).

Westworld returns for its third season March 15. The season picks up a few months after the massacre at Westworld and follows vengeful host Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) as she infiltrates the "real world" for the first time and meets up with part-time criminal Caleb (Aaron Paul). Also returning are the optimized host Maeve (Thandie Newton) in a new adventure in the World War II theme park Warworld, Delos executive Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson), and Delos programming-chief-turned-fugitive Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright).

The Thrones showrunners have otherwise moved on to their new overall deal at Netflix. Their first series project there is executive-producing a new dramedy called The Chair, which stars Sandra Oh as the chair of an English department at a major university. Amanda Peet will serve as showrunner on the series.

