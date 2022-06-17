What is dead may never die, as they say.

Jon Snow lives!… Again!... Allegedly.

Kit Harington is reportedly attached to reprise his Game of Thrones role in a brand-new spin-off series — though the whole thing is in the early stages and only starting to develop.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news. HBO declined to comment. A representative for Harington did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Should the concept move forward, it would mark the first sequel show to HBO's Emmy-winning hit. The series would take place after the events of Game of Thrones, which ended in 2019.

[Spoiler warning for the original series.] Game of Thrones saw Harington's Jon, first thought to be the bastard child of Lord of Winterfell Ned Stark (Sean Bean), revealed to be a Targaryen descendant as the offspring of Ned's sister Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen. Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin titled his book series A Song of Ice and Fire, and Snow was the manifestation of that — the son, or "song," of a Stark (Ice) and a Targaryen (Fire).

In the last half of the show's final season, Jon murdered Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and was exiled to the Night's Watch, where he led what remains of the Free Folk to settle in the free lands.

GAME OF THRONES Kit Harington's Jon Snow could return for a 'Game of Thrones' sequel series. | Credit: Helen Sloan/HBO

In the meantime, HBO is moving full steam ahead on House of the Dragon, which is the next Game of Thrones TV series, a prequel set 200 years before the events of the original drama that focuses on the height of the Targaryen empire. Specifically, the spin-off will dramatize the events leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, which was the name the poets of Westeros gave to one of the bloodiest conflicts in the history of the country.

The Dance of the Dragons, according to Martin's companion book Fire and Blood, was a civil war that broke out over the succession of the Iron Throne. Princess Rhaenyra was the chosen successor of her father, King Viserys I Targaryen, until his wife, Alicent Hightower, gave birth to a male heir, splitting the historic House in two.

Milly Alcock and Emma D'Arcy portray Rhaenyra at various stages of her life, while Emily Carey and Olivia Cooke play younger and older versions of Alicent, respectively. Paddy Considine plays King Viserys in House of the Dragon.

House of the Dragon will premiere Aug. 21 on HBO.

