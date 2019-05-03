Check out HBO's new Game of Thrones season 8 merch

By EW Staff
May 02, 2019 at 08:55 PM EDT

1 of 26

Game of Thrones season 8 gear

HBO Shop

The end is nigh for Game of Thrones, which is why HBO has been ramping up its product line, releasing new GoT-inspired items each week that any fan would die for.

Check back at EW.com weekly to see the latest merch, and make sure to follow our Game of Thrones recaps where you can enter for a chance to win a Game of Thrones-themed prize package — provided you answer our trivia question correctly. When you play the EW Game of Thrones Season 8 Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes, you win…or you can buy.

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 26

For the Throne Silver Foil Throne Tee

HBO Shop

$32.95 at the HBO Shop

3 of 26

For the Throne Jon Snow Heat Transforming Mug

HBO Shop

$24.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 26

Night King Candle

HBO Shop

$29.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement

5 of 26

Lannister Sigil Wine Glass

HBO Shop

$17.95 at the HBO Shop

6 of 26

House Lannister Names T-Shirt

$29.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 26

Do Not Disturb Socks 

HBO Shop

$16.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 26

Lannister Sigil Snapback Hat

HBO Shop

$24.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement

9 of 26

I Survived the Battle of Winterfell Unisex T-Shirt 

HBO Shop

$29.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 26

Dragonglass Pin

HBO Shop

$12.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 26

'I Drink and I Know Things' Black Unisex T-shirt

HBO Shop

$24.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 26

Robert Ball Tyrion Pin 

HBO Shop

$16.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 26

For the Throne Stark Sigil Water Bottle 

HBO Shop

$32.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 26

Fire & Blood Dolman Shirt

HBO Shop

$26.96 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 26

'I Drink and I Know Things' Rocks Glass

HBO Shop

$14.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 26

Robert Ball Jon Snow Pin

HBO Shop

$16.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 26

Night King Black Mug 

HBO Shop

$22.46 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 26

'I Drink and I Know Things' Bottle Opener

HBO Shop

$9.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 26

Mother of Dragons Pint Glass Set

HBO Shop

$31.46 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 26

Night King Black Unisex T-shirt

HBO Shop

$29.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 26

'I Drink and I Know Things' Pin 

HBO Shop

$12.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 26

For the Throne Embroidered Black Hat 

HBO Shop

$24.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 26

For the Throne Daenerys Targaryen Heat Transforming Mug

HBO Shop

$24.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 26

House Stark Silver Foil T-Shirt

HBO Shop

$32.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 26

Robert Ball Exclusive Night King Pin 

HBO Shop

$16.95 at the HBO Shop

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in TV

All Topics in TV

Advertisement
EDIT POST