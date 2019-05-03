Check out HBO's new Game of Thrones season 8 merch

Game of Thrones season 8 gear
The end is nigh for Game of Thrones, which is why HBO has been ramping up its product line, releasing new GoT-inspired items each week that any fan would die for.
Check back at EW.com weekly to see the latest merch, and make sure to follow our Game of Thrones recaps where you can enter for a chance to win a Game of Thrones-themed prize package — provided you answer our trivia question correctly. When you play the EW Game of Thrones Season 8 Gift Giveaway Sweepstakes, you win…or you can buy.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
For the Throne Silver Foil Throne Tee
For the Throne Jon Snow Heat Transforming Mug
Night King Candle
Lannister Sigil Wine Glass
$17.95 at the HBO Shop
House Lannister Names T-Shirt
Do Not Disturb Socks
Lannister Sigil Snapback Hat
I Survived the Battle of Winterfell Unisex T-Shirt
Dragonglass Pin
'I Drink and I Know Things' Black Unisex T-shirt
Robert Ball Tyrion Pin
For the Throne Stark Sigil Water Bottle
Fire & Blood Dolman Shirt
$26.96 at the HBO Shop
'I Drink and I Know Things' Rocks Glass
$14.95 at the HBO Shop
Robert Ball Jon Snow Pin
Night King Black Mug
$22.46 at the HBO Shop
'I Drink and I Know Things' Bottle Opener
$9.95 at the HBO Shop
Mother of Dragons Pint Glass Set
$31.46 at the HBO Shop
Night King Black Unisex T-shirt
'I Drink and I Know Things' Pin
For the Throne Embroidered Black Hat
For the Throne Daenerys Targaryen Heat Transforming Mug
House Stark Silver Foil T-Shirt
Robert Ball Exclusive Night King Pin
