Whazzup from Winterfell!
The Starks strike a pose on the set.
The remains of the Iron Throne
Stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, along with showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff, in the Red Keep’s charred throne room. “If 10 years ago somebody had given me a chance to write a ticket, I wouldn’t have been crazy enough to write a ticket to something this great,” Weiss says.
Winter and rubble
Jon Snow prepares to enter.
The table read
The cast reacts to a surprising moment during the season 8 table read.
The last Targaryens
Jon and Dany snuggle.
Chaos is a ladder
“This show is my life,” Emilia Clarke says. “Any doors that are open now, this show opened them. Any major life choice I’ve made have been a reaction to this show.”
Jon against the wall
“This gives me the freedom to try things I want to do,” Kit Harington says. “I keep nicking beers from David and Dan’s fridge. I left them a note saying, ‘I owe you two beers and one career,’ and that’s how I feel.”
Tyrion on the move
“I will miss this so much,” Peter Dinklage says. “It’s the greatest role I’ve ever had.”
Queen in the North
“On one of my last days on set, I had a moment where I was walking in my Sansa costume onto the grounds of Winterfell thinking, ‘This is one of the last times I will be here as Sansa in my home’ and it was this emotionally powerful moment,” Sophie Turner says.
Sisters
Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams on the King’s Landing set.
Arya Stark
“There are loads of stories I want to tell,” Maisie Williams says. “There are loads of stories I want to play.”
Bran Stark
The Three-Eyed Raven
