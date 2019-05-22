Game of Thrones: 14 never-before-released final season photos

See new behind-the-scenes season 8 photos from EW's post-finale 'GoT' issue
By James Hibberd
May 22, 2019 at 01:00 PM EDT

1 of 15

Whazzup from Winterfell!

Helen Sloan/HBO

The Starks strike a pose on the set.

2 of 15

The remains of the Iron Throne 

Helen Sloan/HBO

Stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington, along with showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff, in the Red Keep’s charred throne room. “If 10 years ago somebody had given me a chance to write a ticket, I wouldn’t have been crazy enough to write a ticket to something this great,” Weiss says.

3 of 15

Winter and rubble 

Helen Sloan/HBO

Jon Snow prepares to enter.

4 of 15

The table read

HBO

The cast reacts to a surprising moment during the season 8 table read.

5 of 15

The last Targaryens

Marc Hom for EW

Jon and Dany snuggle.

6 of 15

Chaos is a ladder

Marc Hom for EW

“This show is my life,” Emilia Clarke says. “Any doors that are open now, this show opened them. Any major life choice I’ve made have been a reaction to this show.”

7 of 15

Jon against the wall

Marc Hom for EW

“This gives me the freedom to try things I want to do,” Kit Harington says. “I keep nicking beers from David and Dan’s fridge. I left them a note saying, ‘I owe you two beers and one career,’ and that’s how I feel.”

8 of 15

Tyrion on the move 

Marc Hom for EW

“I will miss this so much,” Peter Dinklage says. “It’s the greatest role I’ve ever had.” 

9 of 15

Queen in the North

Marc Hom for EW

“On one of my last days on set, I had a moment where I was walking in my Sansa costume onto the grounds of Winterfell thinking, ‘This is one of the last times I will be here as Sansa in my home’ and it was this emotionally powerful moment,” Sophie Turner says.

10 of 15

Sisters

Marc Hom for EW

Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams on the King’s Landing set.

11 of 15

Arya Stark

Marc Hom for EW

“There are loads of stories I want to tell,” Maisie Williams says. “There are loads of stories I want to play.” 

12 of 15

Bran Stark

Helen Sloan/HBO

The Three-Eyed Raven

13 of 15

EW's new post-finale cover, on sale now 

Marc Hom for EW

For more on the Game of Thrones series finale, pick up the new Summer TV Preview issue of Entertainment Weekly — buy your choice of Daenerys or the Starks now, or find the issue on stands Friday. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

14 of 15

Alternate cover: The pack survives

Helen Sloan/HBO

