Game of Thrones Season 7: All the Episode Photos

Ed Sheeran as Ed and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 1, "Dragonstone")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm (episode 1, "Dragonstone")

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Jim Broadbent as Archmaester Ebrose (episode 2, "Stormborn")

Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 2, "Stormborn")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger (episode 2, "Stormborn")

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 2, "Stormborn")

Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Conleth Hill as Varys (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Conleth Hill as Varys and Carice van Houten as Melisandre (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice')

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice"

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")

Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Daniel Portman as Podrick and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (episode 4, "The Spoils of War"

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 4, "The Spoils of War"

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, and more (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Star (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark andMaisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Noah Syndergaard as Soldier (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Dothraki fighters (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Drogon (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Drogon and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War"

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Conleth Hill as Varys (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion, Paul Kaye as Thoros of Myr, and Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly and James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from epsiode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall')

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow,Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Joe Dempsie as Gendry, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall)"

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Viserion (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall"

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

The Night King (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Paul Kaye as Thoros (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

The cast of Game of Thrones (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Paul Kaye as Thoros (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf"

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf"

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Brendan Cowell as Harrag and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as The Mountain (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark, and Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Vladimir Furdik as The Night King riding the undead dragon Viserion (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

A wight giant marches with the Army of the Dead (from episode 7, 'The Dragon and the Wolf")

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen and Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

The wall crumbling (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Members of the band Mastodon returned to Game of Thrones as White Walkers (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Dragon Viserion melting the Wall (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")

