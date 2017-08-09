Game of Thrones Season 7: All the Episode Photos

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Dragon Viserion melting the Wall (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Members of the band Mastodon returned to Game of Thrones as White Walkers (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
The wall crumbling (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen and Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
A wight giant marches with the Army of the Dead (from episode 7, 'The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Vladimir Furdik as The Night King riding the undead dragon Viserion (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark, and Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as The Mountain (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Brendan Cowell as Harrag and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall-B.-Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf"
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
HBO
Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf"
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Paul Kaye as Thoros (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
The cast of Game of Thrones (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Paul Kaye as Thoros (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
The Night King (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Viserion (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall"
HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall)"
Helen Sloan/HBO
Joe Dempsie as Gendry, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
(from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow,Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall')
Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from epsiode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly and James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion, Paul Kaye as Thoros of Myr, and Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Conleth Hill as Varys (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
HBO
Drogon and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War"
HBO
Drogon (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
HBO
Dothraki fighters (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Noah Syndergaard as Soldier (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark andMaisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Star (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall-B.-Polay/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen-Sloan/HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, and more (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 4, "The Spoils of War"
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (episode 4, "The Spoils of War"
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Daniel Portman as Podrick and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Aidan Gillen as Littlefinger (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Mark Gatiss as Tycho Nestoris (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/ HBO
Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/ HBO
Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/ HBO
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Indira Varma as Ellaria Sand and Rosabell Laurenti Sellers as Tyene Sand (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Diana Rigg as Olenna Tyrell (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice"
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 3, "The Queen's Justice')
Helen Sloan/HBO
Conleth Hill as Varys and Carice van Houten as Melisandre (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Conleth Hill as Varys (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm (episode 3, "The Queen's Justice")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Wiliams as Arya Stark (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Aiden Gillen as Littlefinger, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen andcast (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Jim Broadbent as Archmaester Ebrose (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 2, "Stormborn")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ben Crompton as Dolorous Edd (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed (epiosde 1, "Dragonstone"
Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Ed Sheeran as Ed and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Jim Broadbent as Archmaester Ebrose (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
David Bradley as Walder Frey (episode 1, "Dragonstone")
Helen Sloan/HBO
1 of 160
Advertisement
Advertisement
2 of 160 HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark, and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
4 of 160 HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
5 of 160 HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
8 of 160 HBO
Members of the band Mastodon returned to Game of Thrones as White Walkers (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
11 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen and Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
12 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
13 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
14 of 160 HBO
A wight giant marches with the Army of the Dead (from episode 7, 'The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
15 of 160 HBO
Vladimir Furdik as The Night King riding the undead dragon Viserion (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
16 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark, Aisling Franciosi as Lyanna Stark, and Wilf Scolding as Rhaegar Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
17 of 160 HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
18 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as The Mountain (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
19 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Pilou Asbæk as Euron Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
20 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
21 of 160 Macall-B.-Polay/HBO
Brendan Cowell as Harrag and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
22 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
24 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Aidan Gillen as Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
25 of 160 HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
26 of 160 HBO
Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
27 of 160 HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
29 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
31 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
33 of 160 HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
34 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
35 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
36 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf"
Advertisement
37 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark (from episode 7, "The Dragon and the Wolf")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
42 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Paul Kaye as Thoros (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
46 of 160 HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
Advertisement
48 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow, Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall)"
Advertisement
49 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Joe Dempsie as Gendry, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
58 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
59 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
60 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
61 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow,Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont, Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
65 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (from epsiode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
66 of 160 HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 6, "Beyond the Wall")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
70 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
71 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth, Kristofer Hivju as Tormund, Kit Harington as Jon Snow, and Joe Dempsie as Gendry (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
72 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Jerome Flynn as Bronn and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
73 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Tom Hopper as Dickon Tarly and James Faulkner as Randyll Tarly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
74 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Richard Dormer as Beric Dondarrion, Paul Kaye as Thoros of Myr, and Rory McCann as Sandor “The Hound” Clegane (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
Advertisement
76 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Iain Glen as Jorah Mormont (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
77 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
78 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
81 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
82 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
83 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister and Conleth Hill as Varys (from episode 5, "Eastwatch")
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
92 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
Advertisement
94 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
95 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
96 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister and Jerome Flynn as Bronn (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
97 of 160 Macall B. Polay/HBO
Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Alfie Allen as Theon Greyjoy (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
Advertisement
99 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (from episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
100 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
101 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark andMaisie Williams as Arya Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
102 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Maisie Williams as Arya Stark and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement
103 of 160 Helen Sloan/HBO
Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark and Maisie Williams as Arya Star (episode 4, "The Spoils of War")
Advertisement