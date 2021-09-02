"Oh God, it was beautiful," Clarke recently said of reuniting with Momoa at co-creator David Benioff’s birthday party.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa got 'as drunk as humanly possible' at Game of Thrones reunion

Game of Thrones Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Winter and whiskey are coming.

Emilia Clarke revealed her recent run-in with Jason Momoa at a mini Game of Thrones reunion ended in drunken bliss during the HBO series' co-creator David Benioff's 51st birthday party last month. The 34-year-old actress said Momoa, 42, got attendees "as drunk as humanly possible" — and she savored every drop.

"I mean, I've never tried so many different whiskeys in my entire life," the actress told PEOPLE in a recent interview chronicling the gathering. "There were a couple that were really nice, and there were a couple that were paint stripper, and I literally was like, 'Yeah I'm gonna down you, get hair on your chest.' It was funny."

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke at a 'Game of Thrones' reunion. | Credit: Emilia Clarke/Instagram

She said she knew the group was in for a wild ride when Momoa entered the celebration for a "beautiful" reunion of their magnetic chemistry.

"When Jay's in town, you know it's going down," she remembered. "He walks into the room and you're just like, 'My man.' It's almost like a test, every time he sees [me] he's like, 'Can I still throw you around the room? Yeah I can.'"

Clarke also shared an Instagram photo from the event, showing Momoa holding her in his arms as both smiled.

"When your sun and stars rolls into town you check that he can still bench press a Khaleesi," she wrote in the caption.

Momoa also posted stories from the event with the caption to Clarke: "MOON OF MY LIFE. you are wonderful love u forever."

Clarke and Momoa worked together on season 1 of Game of Thrones, on which Momoa played Khal Drogo, counterpart to Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen, whom the actress portrayed across all eight seasons of the beloved show from 2011 to 2019.

See Clarke and Momoa at the Game of Thrones reunion above.

Subscribe to EW's BINGE podcast for full recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race, including our new season diving into all five All Stars seasons, featuring exclusive interviews with Jujubee, Alexis Mateo, Shea Couleé, Alaska, Detox, BenDeLaCreme, Kennedy Davenport, and more. And be sure to catch up on our BINGE recaps of RuPaul's Drag Race seasons 1-13 with Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Peppermint, Bianca Del Rio, Bob the Drag Queen, Sasha Velour, and more!

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: