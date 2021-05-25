Former Person of Interest writer-producer Amanda Segel will pen the potential GOT spin-off for HBO, about the ancestor of House Martell.

Game of Thrones Princess Nymeria prequel 10,000 Ships has found a writer

Game of Thrones Close this dialog window Streaming Options

A new scribe has been found for HBO's expanding Game of Thrones empire.

Former Person of Interest writer-producer Amanda Segel will write a script for the GOT prequel series 10,000 Ships, EW has confirmed. The potential spin-off, which was previously reported to be in development, will focus on Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of Dorne's House Martell. The events of the series would take place about 1,000 years before those of Game of Thrones.

HBO declined to comment.

Other developing projects set in the world of Westeros reportedly include 9 Voyages, which would tell the tale of the legendary seafarer Corlys Velaryon, a.k,a, the Sea Snake; a series set in Flea Bottom, the King's Landing slum where the poorest residents of the city reside; and a project based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

Meanwhile, the only Game of Thrones spin-off currently greenlit and officially on the way remains House of the Dragon, which will tell the story of a bloody House Targaryen civil war chronicled in Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. Starring Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Steve Toussaint, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans, the series is expected to debut in 2022.

Deadline first reported the 10,000 Ships news.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: