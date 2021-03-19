HBO reportedly developing three more Game of Thrones prequels as new details emerge

HBO is eyeing a major expansion of its Game of Thrones kingdom.

Multiple outlets reported Thursday that the network is developing three prequel projects set in George R.R. Martin's sprawling fantasy world, in addition to those already rumored or announced. Deadline first reported the news.

Representatives for HBO declined to comment.

One of the prospective series — the furthest along in development, according to Deadline — is titled 9 Voyages and would focus on Corlys Velaryon, also known as the Sea Snake, who was hailed as the greatest seafarer in the history of the Seven Kingdoms. (Steve Toussaint was recently cast as the character in House of the Dragon, the only Thrones prequel series currently greenlit.) The Mentalist creator Bruno Heller, who was previously reported to be pitching Thrones spin-off ideas to HBO, is said to be developing 9 Voyages.

Another project is set about 1,000 years before the events of Game of Thrones and would follow Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who conquered and ruled Dorne. The last is set in Flea Bottom, the King's Landing slum featured in the original series, where the poorest residents of the Westeros capital reside.

As EW previously reported, HBO is aggressively pushing to develop more series set in the world of Westeros. Other ideas in the works include a project based on Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, and a prequel series based on Robert's Rebellion, the war for the Iron Throne that set up the events of the original series.

As noted, however, the only prequel series currently greenlit is House of the Dragon, which chronicles a civil war among House Targaryen in Westeros and is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood. The series is expected to debut in 2022.

