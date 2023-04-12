Game of Thrones prequel The Hedge Knight joins House of the Dragon as next series

HBO officially confirmed its next Game of Thrones show after House of the Dragon.

The network has given a series order to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the long-in-development project inspired by author George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas.

The scoop was revealed as Warner Bros. Discovery announced on Wednesday its new streaming platform combining HBO Max and Discovery+, simply called Max.

The show's official description was also released: "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive, but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Martin is writing and executive-producing the show with Ira Parker. House of the Dragon co-creator and showrunner Ryan Condal is also onboard as an executive producer with Vince Gerardis, who's been an EP on both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

Some reports stated that Steve Conrad would write for the Dunk and Egg series, but this latest update did not mention him. Martin had previously teased that the first season would tackle the first novella in the collection.

Condal is now in London working on House of the Dragon season 2, which began filming this week. That show chronicles the reign of the Targaryen empire in Westeros, so it makes sense that Condal will also be involved in the Dunk and Egg story, given the timeline.

A number of other Game of Thrones–related projects are in contention for full series orders, including a Sea Snake prequel show and the Kit Harington–led Jon Snow spin-off. A prequel about Aegon Targaryen and the conquering of Westeros was reportedly discussed, but sources clarified to EW that it is not happening at this time.

