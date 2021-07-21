Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon resumes filming after production shutdown

HBO's upcoming fantasy series about the Targaryens paused for two days after a production member tested positive for COVID-19, but has now continued on schedule.

The dragons are flying again. EW has confirmed that filming on HBO's upcoming fantasy series House of the Dragon resumed on Wednesday as expected after a brief production shutdown.

The series, which films in the United Kingdom, shut down on Monday when a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. In compliance with the show's own rigorous testing protocols and general industry guidelines, the production member with a positive test went into isolation, with close contacts required to quarantine as well. A two-day pause was implemented, and EW has confirmed that production has now resumed as scheduled.

Based on George R.R. Martin's novel Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon is set hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones. Back then, House Targaryen was still flourishing as the royal family of Westeros, and had multiple dragons to back up their power. But as King Viserys (Paddy Considine) reaches the end of his reign, a brutal battle for succession kicks off between his beloved daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and his second wife Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), who wants the throne for her sons.

House of the Dragon also stars Matt Smith, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, and more. Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal are showrunners.

House of the Dragon is currently planned to hit HBO Max in 2022.