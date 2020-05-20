Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller

As first reported by Deadline, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, "last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the Vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the Vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them." The project is further described as a "fun action-adventure that’s like Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world."