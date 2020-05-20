Game Of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa to reunite for vampire thriller
Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa are teaming up for a new action-adventure vampire film.
The Game of Thrones stars have signed onto Good Bad & Undead, EW has confirmed.
As first reported by Deadline, Dinklage will play Van Helsing, "last in a long line of vampire hunters. He develops an uneasy partnership with a Vampire (Momoa) who has taken a vow never to kill again. Together they run a scam from town to town, where Van Helsing pretends to vanquish the Vampire for money. But when a massive bounty is put on the Vampire’s head, everything in this dangerous world full of monsters and magic is now after them." The project is further described as a "fun action-adventure that’s like Midnight Run in a Bram Stoker world."
The buddy thriller will be directed by Max Barbakow, who made the Sundance sensation Palm Springs.
While four-time Emmy-winner Dinklage and Aquaman star Momoa both were in Thrones, the duo never shared a scene together on the show -- Dinklage's Tyrion Lannister was in Westeros while Momoa's ill-fated Khal Drogo was in Essos. Momoa will next appear in the upcoming remake of Dune.
Related content:
Comments