Emmy-winning composer Ramin Djawadi will lead a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, complete with fireworks, visuals, and music from the original series.

The Game of Thrones live concert will return for one-night-only encore in 2023

The Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience is officially coming back for a one-night-only affair in 2023, EW can exclusively report.

Ramin Djawadi, the composer behind Game of Thrones and now prequel series House of the Dragon, is prepping to conduct the Hollywood Studio Symphony Orchestra as they perform musical works from the eight seasons of the original Thrones series. Those will include the "Main Title Theme," "Light of the Seven" from season 6, and "The Night King" from season 8, among others.

It's unclear at this time if any of Djawadi's House of the Dragon score will be included in the lineup.

The concert, produced by Live Nation and featuring big-screen visuals and pyrotechnics, is scheduled to go on at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Saturday, May 13, 2023. General on-sale tickets will be available starting this Friday, Dec. 2 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT.

"Performing Game of Thrones Live at the Hollywood Bowl is a very special experience," Djawadi tells EW in a statement. "This concert has been such an amazing ride and being able to share it with the incredible GoT fans is a blast."

Djawadi had announced the original Game of Thrones Live Experience back in August 2016. The tour saw Djawadi hitting up venues in 28 major cities across North America as he led a full orchestra and choir in performances of pieces from the Thrones score. This was complete with immersive visuals, including footage from the fantasy drama, pyrotechnic stage effects, and fireworks.

EW's Shirley Li wrote of the experience at the time, "The live concert helped emphasize the power of the score from beginning to end, as the audience watched most of the battle, beginning with Rickon's non-zig-zag path to death and ending with Sansa's victory."

The experience has since been put on more than 100 times in arenas spanning North America and Europe between 2017 and 2019.

Djawadi was awarded two Grammy nominations and two back-to-back Emmy wins in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score) category for his work on Game of Thrones.

He then returned to compose the score for House of the Dragon, which concluded its first season Oct. 23 on HBO and HBO Max. The new series, set 200 years before Game of Thrones, chronicles the events leading up to and during the Dance of the Dragons, a civil war that waged within the Targaryen empire in Westeros over the succession of the Iron Throne. Djawadi's Thrones "Main Title Theme" returned to accompany the prequel's opening credits sequence, though he composed a slate of new music.

"This is all about the Targaryens, so the big thing was to keep their sound and their themes... the DNA, it needs to be connected," Djawadi told EW ahead of the House of the Dragon premiere. "That was a foundation. But because we're dealing with House specific, I wanted to make sure that there's a lot of new themes for different characters and all the complex storylines that we know happens in Game of Thrones. I wanted to connect the two like that."

