He's scaled an 800-foot ice wall, killed hundreds of zombies and even slew a giant when he was a kid, so of course Tormund Giantsbane — a.k.a. Kristofer Hivju — defeated the coronavirus.

The Game of Thrones actor posted on social media that he is "fully covered and in good health" after testing positive for COVID-19. Hivju noted his wife, Gry Molvær Hivju, most likely had the virus as well and has likewise recovered.

"After several weeks in quarantine, and also a couple more indoors after being free of all symptoms, we are finally safe and sound," Hivju wrote. "We were lucky to only have mild symptoms of the Covid 19. We send our love and thoughts to all of the people where the virus has hit much harder, and to everyone who has lost their loved ones due to the Cornonavirus. Thank you for all of your support, and please remember to stay vigilant and keep your distance, wash your hands, and most of all; take care of each other in this strange time. Lots of love from us."

Hivju will next appear in season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher, though the production is currently shut down due to social distancing measures in the U.K.

In addition to his fan-favorite role on Thrones, Hivju recently costarred in the film Downhill and the Swedish detective series Beck.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

